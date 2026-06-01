Chattanooga FC falls to Orlando City B As McGrath Returns To Action

Chattanooga FC fell 5-2 to Orlando City B on Sunday evening in a match that saw the return of captain Alex McGrath to the side.

Orlando opened the scoring in the sixth minute when Igancio Gómez whipped in a shot from an acute angle off the post and in.

Damien Barker John answered with a shot on target in the 10th minute from a long throw but Orlando keeper Tristan Himes was able to make the save.

Orlando's Issah Haruna struck the crossbar with a long-distance strike in the 21st minute.

In the 28th minute, Alex Krehl equalized for CFC, capitalizing off a poor pass out of the back from Himes, sweeping a shot home for his team-leading sixth goal of the season.

Luke Husakiwsky gave the visitors the lead in the 38th minute with his first goal of the season. The midfielder volleyed in a superb shot from ten yards out, reacting first to a second-chance opportunity created originally from Anthony Sorenson's long throw.

Orlando equalized shortly after half-time. Pedro Leão got on the end of a low cross sent in by Bernardo Rhein before tapping one home.

The Young Lions regained the lead two minutes later. Harvey Sarajian volleyed a shot into the bottom corner after CFC keeper Griffin Huff initially made a save from a close-range shot by Leão.

Orlando doubled its lead in the 61st minute with Justin Hylton finishing a volley at the end of a counter attack.

Huff, making his first MLS NEXT Pro start, made a crucial save in the 69th minute to deny Hylton a second on the evening.

Tate Robertson nearly scored from a free-kick on the edge of the penalty area, but Himes denied his curled in shot.

Leão converted his second of the evening from the penalty spot in the 81st minute.

One positive on the evening was the return of captain Alex McGrath to the side, making his first appearance since April 11.

Chattanooga FC returns to Finley Stadium to kick off its Summer of Soccer on June 6 at 7:00 p.m. ET against Red Bull New York II, when the club hosts Margaritaville Night and Run Scenic City Night. Tickets are on sale now.