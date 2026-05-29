Chattanooga FC Open 2026 WPSL Campaign With Crucial 1-0 Win At 865 Alliance

Chattanooga FC opened its 2026 WPSL campaign with a gritty 1-0 victory at 865 Alliance thanks to a goal from forward Annick Manga Zouma early in the second half. The result represents the first 865 Alliance defeat in WPSL regular season play since its inaugural season in the league in 2023.

CFC played with a determination and poise fitting of the Southeast Conference and South Regional holders. Manga Zouma picked up right where she left off last summer after an outstanding 2025 season, which culminated with important goals in the postseason.

Manga Zouma nearly opened the scoring in the 42nd minute when she cut in from the right wing on her left foot and unleashed a shot just outside the six-yard box, but 865 Alliance did well to make the last-ditch block.

However, there was nothing 865 could do on the other side of the half when Manga Zouma once again cut in on her left foot and curled a shot into the bottom corner for what would ultimately be the winning goal.

"That win sets the standard not only what we expect to see in the league but we want from our team in terms of how we're going to play.

"Connections and combinations are coming together. We want to be a team that's brave with the ball and have it at our feet. Off the ball, timings were sharp. We did very well defending the long balls we knew they were going to play. I have a lot of praise for the focus the players had throughout the game."

Chattanooga FC heads to Murfreesboro on Tuesday, June 2 for a match against Tennessee Tempo at 8:00 p.m. ET before coming to Finley Stadium for its home opener on Sunday, June 7 at 3:00 p.m. against Georgia Impact. Tickets are on sale now at CFCTIX.com.