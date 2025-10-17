Chattanooga FC's Eldin Jakupović And Tate Robertson Win League Awards

Chattanooga FC goalkeeper Eldin Jakupović has been named the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Goalkeeper of the Year, while both Jakupović and CFC defender Tate Robertson have been named to the league's Best XI for the 2025 season as well. Robertson also finished as a finalist for Defender of the Year.

Jakupović played every single minute of Chattanooga FC's 2025 regular season campaign and finished as the league leader in clean sheets (10) and total saves (124). He anchored a defense that conceded the third-fewest goals in the Eastern Conference.

Robertson contributed an impressive nine goals and 10 assists, leading the club in both categories at the end of the 2025 regular season.

Both players were selected to the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Best XI for their consistent standout performances throughout the campaign.

The Best XI recognizes top players at each position, with all but one earning the honor for the first time this year.

The Pathway Player, Defender and Goalkeeper of the Year awards and Best XI were voted on by the Head Coaches and Chief Soccer Officers at MLS NEXT Pro Clubs, as well as League broadcasters and content team.

Chattanooga FC was the only club, alongside St Louis CITY2, to have multiple players named to the Best XI this year.

"It's always nice to be awarded when you see how much passion and work you gave the whole year," said Jakupović. "And as I'm not the youngest, I have to do a little bit more than the younger ones. It means a lot. These awards are individual. I'm a team player and the main thing is the team. I'm grateful to win these awards, especially towards the end of my career. It's something special. It's going to stay with me forever, especially this team... it will be special to me for the rest of my life."

Robertson said: "It's a huge honor. My teammates make me look good. The season's not done yet. We've got a few more games to go hopefully, so we're preparing for that. I'm humbled and happy to get the award, but it's a team award more so than just me."

2025 MLS NEXT PRO BEST XI

Goalkeeper (1): Eldin Jakupović – Chattanooga FC

Honorable Mention: Pedro Cruz – Houston Dynamo 2

Defenders (3): Gabriel Mikina – St Louis CITY2, Neil Pierre – Philadelphia Union II, Tate Robertson – Chattanooga FC

Honorable Mention: Jordan Knight – Huntsville City FC and Harbor Miller – Ventura County FC

Midfielders (4): Nehuén Benedetti – New York Red Bulls II, Alan Carleton – Huntsville City FC, Marcos Dias – New England Revolution II, Cruz Medina – The Town FC

Honorable Mention: Miguel Perez – St Louis CITY2

Forwards (3): Mykhi Joyner – St Louis CITY2, Sam Sarver – North Texas SC, Jason Shokalook – Chicago Fire FC II

Honorable Mention: Yu Tsukanome – Tacoma Defiance

Chattanooga FC became the first independent club to book a home playoff in league history and hosts Huntsville City FC in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals on Sunday, October 19 at 7:00 p.m. at Finley Stadium. Tickets are on sale at CFCTIX.com.