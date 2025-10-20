Chattanooga FC's Season Ends After Playoff Defeat By Huntsville City

Chattanooga FC fell 2-0 to Huntsville City FC in the MLS NEXT Pro Eastern Conference Quarterfinals on Sunday night to brings its 2025 campaign to a close.

Huntsville City controlled most of the offensive momentum throughout the first half and had a handful of chances that Chattanooga was able to hold off.

CFC had a chance of its own in the 20th minute when Luke Husakiwky slotted a shot in among chaos in front of the goal, but a handball was called in the build up.

In the 42nd minute, Christian Koffi found Philip Mayaka with space in the box, and Mayaka put it away to make it 1-0 Huntsville just before halftime.

Chattanooga had a more competitive start to the second half until Koffi found the back of the net for his 11th goal of the season to put Huntsville further ahead 2-0 in the 76th minute.

CFC had a few more chances in the physical end of the second half but was ultimately held scoreless at the end of the night, and the Blues saw their 2025 season come to an end.

"There's always areas you can say, 'We could've done this or that', but it's tough to score goals," said Head Coach Chris Nugent in his post-match press conference. "It's a difficult league. The guys played well, created chances and sometimes it comes together and sometimes it doesn't. I can't fault the players, the team and staff. Everyone's been excellent. Unfortunately it's soccer sometimes."