Chattanooga FC Slides Into Playoffs On High Note With 1-0 Win In Rainy Chicago

Chattanooga FC closed out the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro regular season with a gritty 1-0 win at Chicago Fire FC II in challenging rain-soaked conditions.

Captain Alex McGrath scored the winning goal early in the second half when he applied pressure on Chicago keeper Jason Nemo and ricocheted the ball over the goal line. McGrath has now scored against Chicago in three consecutive matches.

McGrath nearly put the Boys in Blue in front at the end of the first half when he got on the end of a clipped in cross sent in by Damien Barker John and volleyed a shot an inch wide of the post.

Steeve Louis Jean made a crucial goal line clearance early in the first half as the team made adjustments to the rain-soaked field.

The backline held strong and secured the club's first clean sheet win away from home since a 1-0 victory at Inter Miami CF II on July 31.

Chattanooga FC finishes the regular season as the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference and will make the second selection in Wednesday's Pick-Your-Opponent show at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Final Eastern Conference standings here

CFC has set new club records in MLS NEXT Pro in regular season points (56), seed (2) and wins (15). The team's regular season finish also represents the best-ever from an independent club in league history.

The Boys in Blue will also be bringing a four-match winning streak into the postseason after consecutive victories over Carolina Core FC (5-2), Huntsville City FC (2-1), Atlanta United 2 (4-1) and Chicago Fire FC II (1-0).

McGrath's goal was his 30th all time for CFC making him just the fourth player in club history to reach the milestone. Farid Sar-Sar made his 92nd appearance for the club, bringing him level with Head Coach Richard Dixon (92).

Chattanooga FC will now prepare for a home playoff on Sunday, October 18, with the kick-off time and opponent to be confirmed later this week. Tickets are available now at CFCTIX.com.