Chattanooga FC To Celebrate International Night With $5 General Admission Tickets

Chattanooga FC has announced a special ticket promotion for its International Night match on July 19th against Inter Miami CF II at 7:00 p.m. ET at Finley Stadium.

The club will be selling tickets at a $5 base price to celebrate the club’s strong start to the season near the top of the overall league table and as it pushes to host a playoff match in October.

International Night will land exactly one year from the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final, which will be the culmination of the World Cup itself, which is scheduled to take place across North America next summer.

The night will also be a celebration of all of the cultures that make the community of Chattanooga stronger and so special. There will be events and food options that will give the community a taste of home. The night will be a reflection of the club's mission statement of building community through the world's game.

Tickets for the match will start at a $5 base price, meaning fans will be able to catch all the action at single-digit prices, even after taxes and fees.

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets to the match early, as tickets will be subject to a price increase on matchday. Fans who purchase in advance of matchday will lock in the promotional rate.

