CFC To Host Atlanta United In The U.S. Open Cup Round Of 32

The Chattanooga Football Club will host Atlanta United of Major League Soccer (MLS) in the Round of 32 of the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup at Finley Stadium on Wednesday, April 15.

The draw is a historic moment for the city as it represents the first time a team from Chattanooga will host a side from MLS in a competitive match.

CFC booked its spot in the Round of 32 on Wednesday evening, defeating Tennessee Tempo 1-0 in a commanding performance.

The draw for the Round of 32 and Round of 16 was conducted on Thursday morning on CBS Sports Golazo Network's "Morning Footy" show. The draw saw clubs divided into eight groups of four based on geography. The groups were named for the eight most capped players with the U.S. Men’s National Team that have captured a U.S. Open Cup title.

The winner of Chattanooga FC-Atlanta United will face the winner of Charlotte FC (MLS)-Charlotte Independence (USL League One) in the Round of 16 set to place between April 28-29.

The draw also decided the hosting priority order for the Round of 16: 1) Charlotte FC, 2) Atlanta United FC, 3) Chattanooga FC, 4) Charlotte Independence

Chattanooga is the only team from MLS NEXT Pro remaining in the 111th edition of the national competition. Chattanooga FC's overall U.S. Open Cup record is 8W-7L-6D (3 advancing, 3 failing to advance).

Chattanooga FC and Atlanta United have met four times previously, stretching back to 2017, but never with CFC hosting in a competitive, knockout tournament match.

The full Round of 32 schedule is available on ChattanoogaFC.com.

Every match from the Round of 32 will stream live on Paramount+ with select matches also co-airing on either CBS Sports Network or CBS Sports Golazo Network. CBS Sports will host The Golazo Show whip-around program highlighting every goal from eight April 15 matchups, beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network.