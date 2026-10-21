Chattanooga FC To Host CT United FC Sunday In Eastern Conference Semifinals

Chattanooga FC announced today that the club will host CT United FC in the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Eastern Conference Semifinals on Sunday, October 25 at 5:00 p.m. ET at Finley Stadium.

Chattanooga FC booked a place in the next round of the league's playoffs after a thrilling 3-1 victory over NYCFC II on Sunday. Goals from Alex Krehl, Anthony Sorenson and Yuval Cohen sealed the club's first-ever MLS NEXT Pro playoff win.

The Pick-Your-Opponent process was utilized for the conference semifinals, with the highest remaining seed in each conference selecting and hosting an opponent from the two lowest seeded teams. The two remaining clubs will face each other, with the higher of the two seeds hosting.

No. 1 seed Crown Legacy selected No. 4 seed Columbus Crew 2 with CFC, the No. 2 seed, getting the remaining opponent, No. 7 seed CT United FC. The show was not broadcast or live-streamed for the conference semifinals.

MLS NEXT Pro Conference Semifinals schedule - all streamed live on MLSNEXTPro.com and OneFootball.com

Chattanooga FC and CT United FC have met just once before, when Alex McGrath inspired the Boys in Blue to a 4-2 win back on March 8. Alex Krehl also scored a brace in that match for the first of many goals for the club this campaign (19).

The match will be an historic one for the league as it will be the first playoff match between two independent clubs.

Tickets for Chattanooga FC's match with CT United FC on Sunday, October 25 at 5:00 p.m. are on sale now at CFCTIX.com.