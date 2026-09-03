Chattanooga FC To Participate In The 112th Edition Of The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup

U.S. Soccer has confirmed the format for the 112th edition of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, which will feature all 27 U.S.-based Major League Soccer (Division I) clubs.

U.S. Soccer’s historic national club championship, which brings together professional and amateur soccer in communities across the country, begins with the First Round in April and concludes with the Final, scheduled for Dec. 15. The tournament’s final five rounds will all take place after Labor Day to accommodate the evolving U.S. professional soccer calendar.

The 96-team field, comprising teams from Division I, II and III professional leagues, as well as 32 amateur clubs from the Open Division, will compete for a $1 million purse and a spot in the Concacaf Champions Cup.

All U.S.-based MLS clubs will enter the competition in the Round of 64 and will join five seeded clubs from the USL Championship (Division II). Teams entering in the Round of 64 will have hosting priority in that round, while any lower-division teams that advance will have hosting priority for the Round of 32.

An additional 32 teams from the USL Championship, USL League One (Division III) and MLS NEXT Pro (Division III) will enter in the First Round, with each professional club facing off against a team from the Open Division. With the field of eligible Division II and Division III teams remaining exceeding 32 teams, qualification criteria based on 2026 results will be applied to narrow the field. For a professional team to be eligible, they must have played in the most recent competition year of their league starting prior to Jan. 1, 2027.

The U.S. Open Cup adheres to “one club, one entry,” meaning professional clubs will enter their highest-level professional team. Teams may roster any player of that club with no numerical cap on the number of eligible players. For 2027, game day rosters are expanding from 18 to 20 players.

First Round matchups will be announced in early 2027 with each pairing geographically matched with a team entering in the Round of 64. The first live draw will be held following the Round of 64, when the matchups and hosting scenarios for the Round of 32 and Round of 16 will be revealed.

The overall format, draw groups and pairings will be based on geography, along with the basic mathematic principles of a single-elimination competition. Random selection will be used to solve a lack of logical geographic fit. Draw groups may be constructed to account for venue availability in any round, based on the league schedule of competing teams or other conditions per tournament regulations.

The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup has crowned U.S. Soccer’s national club champion since 1914. The history-filled tournament is conducted on a single-game-knockout basis and is open to professional and amateur teams affiliated with U.S. Soccer, making it the only U.S. team sport competition in which amateurs have the chance to compete directly against professionals.

The U.S. Open Cup is the longest running national soccer competition in the United States and the world's third longest continuously run national cup tournament.

2027 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Schedule

First Round: April 13-14 & 20-21, 2027

Round of 64: July 8-11, 2027

Round of 32: Sept. 14-15, 2027

Round of 16: TBC

Quarterfinals: Nov. 23-24, 2027

Semifinals: Dec. 1, 2027

Final: Dec. 15, 2027

(dates subject to change)

2027 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Field

Entering in First Round

32 teams from Division II & III

If field of eligible teams exceeds 32, USL Championship and USL League One standings will determine qualifying criteria

All eligible* MLS NEXT Pro teams will enter:

Carolina Core FC

Chattanooga FC

Connecticut United FC

*MLS NEXT Pro teams that are part of a club that plays in Division I MLS are not eligible based on the one club, one entry principle. Players from MLS NEXT Pro teams affiliated with Division I entrants may appear in the competition for their MLS Division I affiliate (subject to competition roster regulations)

32 teams from Open Division

16 Open Division slots will be earned by teams that advance through this fall’s Qualifying Rounds (click here for Qualifying details)

16 Open Division slots have been filled with teams that earned byes based on performances in select 2026 competitions (click here for full list)

Entering in Round of 64

27 MLS (Division I) teams

Five (5) seeded teams from USL Championship (Division II)

Players’ Shield winner

USL Championship Playoffs winner

Eastern Conference top seed

Western Conference top seed

Prinx Tires USL Cup champion*

*the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup Champion is guaranteed to come from the USL Championship