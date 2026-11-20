MLS NEXT Pro Champions Chattanooga Football Club and the Chattanooga Lookouts have announced two matches at Erlanger Park at the beginning of CFC's 2027 MLS NEXT Pro Sprint Season.

The matches will take place two Sundays in succession, on February 28 and March 7 with kick-off times and opponents to be announced at a later date.

Group deposits are available HERE to secure a priority spot in line for preferred choice of group space before the public, subject to availability. Group outing spaces will go on sale to the public on Tuesday, December 15. Opponents, kickoff times and single-match ticket information for both matches will be announced at a later date. Fans can secure tickets to both Erlanger Park matches now by purchasing CFC Season Tickets.

CFC played at Erlanger Park for the first time on July 4, 2026 in front of a club-record regular season attendance of 6,107 at the Lookouts' new home in the South Broad District.

The February 28 matchup will mark CFC's first regular season match in Chattanooga since capturing the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Cup championship, giving fans their first opportunity to welcome the champions home for a new season.

"Winning the MLS NEXT Pro Cup was a tremendous moment for our club and our supporters, and we're excited to begin our 2027 season at Erlanger Park," said Chattanooga FC Chief Business Officer Chad Emerson. "The support we received during our match there last season was unforgettable. We can't wait to return, celebrate our championship with our fans and kick off another exciting season of Chattanooga FC soccer."

The two matches will continue the growing partnership between Chattanooga's professional baseball and soccer organizations, bringing two of the city's most recognizable sports brands together to deliver unique experiences for fans throughout the region.

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome Chattanooga FC back to Erlanger Park, especially coming off a championship season," said Chattanooga Lookouts President Rich Mozingo. "We're looking forward to building on that momentum and giving Chattanooga fans another opportunity to experience soccer at Erlanger Park."

Since opening in April 2026, Erlanger Park has quickly established itself as a year-round entertainment destination, hosting professional baseball, soccer, college baseball, community celebrations and other special events. The return of Chattanooga FC further reinforces the ballpark's role as a premier sports and entertainment venue in the Tennessee Valley.

Additional information regarding opponents, kickoff times, tickets and matchday activities will be announced in the coming months.