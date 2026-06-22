Chattanooga FC Wins Shootout At NYCFC II To Continue Strong Summer Form

Chattanooga FC drew 1-1 with NYCFC II and won the resulting shootout for the extra point 5-4 to bring home two valuable points on Sunday evening.

The result sees the Boys in Blue earn the most points in the month of June since the club joined MLS NEXT Pro in 2024.

Chattanooga FC winger, and Queens, New York native, Damien Barker John opened the scoring at his old stomping grounds. CFC captain Alex McGrath won possession in the midfield before finding Yves Tcheuyap, who played in Barker John, and the former NYCFC Academy product did the rest, dribbling and cutting in on his left before rifling in a shot past a helpless NYCFC II keeper Brennan Klein for his fifth goal of the season.

The hosts equalized just before the half when CFC full-back Anthony Sorenson was adjudged to have fouled Sebastiano Musu in the penalty area. Cooper Flax converted the resulting spot-kick to send the sides into the break level at 1-1.

The opening quarter hour of the second half was more like a chess match and produced few significant chances, until Barker John nearly had his second of the night in the 69th minute when he broke through into the penalty area and fizzed in a low shot before Klein made a save.

Ten minutes later, Barker John found space in the same area and sent in a low cross but substitute Keegan Ancelin's stretched out leg could not get the touch needed.

CFC keeper Eldin Jakupović made a pair of crucial saves in stoppage time to secure the draw, sending the match to a shootout for the extra point. Jakupović had the final say on the night, saving David Duque's penalty, the first of the sudden death round in the shootout, before Ancelin scored the winning spot-kick.

CFC will be back in action to close out the month at Finley Stadium against Chicago Fire FC II on June 27, with kick-off set for 7:00 p.m. ET. The club will welcome the Chattanooga Zoo and host its first-ever post-match dance party on the pitch. Tickets are available now at CFCTIX.com.