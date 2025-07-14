Chattanooga FC Women Crowned WPSL South Region Champions

Chattanooga FC Women defeated LA Krewe Rush 4-0 at RavenTek Park on Sunday evening to be crowned 2025 WPSL South Region champions for the first time in club history.

First-half goals from Hannah Tillett, Reese McDermott and Annick Lolita Manga Zouma and a stoppage-time header from Regina Campa made the difference on the night as CFC Women continue to make history for the Scenic City.

Tillett opened the scoring in the 13th minute with a well-taken strike from an assist by McDermott. Tillett then turned provider six minutes later when she found McDermott with a pass in midfield and Chattanooga's top scorer (nine goals) blasted in a long-range shot to double the lead.

Manga Zouma, yesterday's Athlete of the Match in a 3-1 win over Arlington Soccer Blue in the regional semifinal, extended CFC's lead with a header from a superb assist set up by Grace Ambrose.

CFC could have gone into the half with a 4-0 lead if McDermott's penalty in the 33rd minute had not hit both posts.

However, the result was beyond any doubt as CFC continued to dominate play in the second half.

CFC Academy product Campa put the cherry on top with a wonderfully-taken header in stoppage time to ultimately land the South Region championship for Chattanooga.

"I'm extremely proud of the work that everyone has put in," said Chattanooga FC Women Head Coach Juan Hernandez. "Many hours, sessions, nights and it showed today. We had a plan and our players executed it to perfection. The result is not an accident. This was all about the execution of the abilities the players possess and the knowledge that the coaches share. This is such a great group. Everything was done together between the players, staff, fans; it was all done together and we're extremely proud."

CFC will now prepare for an historic trip to Neal Patterson Stadium on the campus of Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Oklahoma to compete in the WPSL Championships.

South Region Champions Chattanooga FC will face West Region Champions California Storm in the national semifinal on Friday, July 18th with kick-off set for 8:15 p.m. CT/9:15 p.m. ET.