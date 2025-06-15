CFC Women Defeat Atlanta Fire United 2-0 For Crucial Win

Chattanooga FC Women showed its resilience once again and defeated Atlanta Fire United 2-0 thanks to second-half goals from forward Reese McDermott and defender Kaylie Smith at Finley Stadium on Saturday evening.

Both goals showcased the team's growing chemistry and strong team play. McDermott's breakthrough goal came in the 70th minute when she finished from close range after a well-worked team goal that started with center-back Jordan Crockett. Midfielder Hannah Tillett brought down Crockett's long ball and found McDermott with a decisive pass and the striker converted her fifth goal in five matches this 2025 WPSL season.

Smith doubled the lead late on with a fine team goal that showcased patience and high technical skill from back to front.

CFC had to remain patient throughout the match, similar to the most recent game at UFA Gunners, despite creating a multitude of chances in each half.

The result crucially brings CFC Women to within three points of division leaders Decatur FC.

The match saw multiple cards issued to the opposition, including a red card to Atlanta Fire United's Sophia Martelli and Head Coach Domenic Martelli late in the game.

"We played well in lots of phases of the game," said CFC Women Head Coach Juan Hernandez in his post-match press conference. "We were connecting well and getting into the final third. We struggled with the final product in the first half, so we encouraged the players to be more brave and to take their chances. The girls stepped up and were more decisive. We kept going and it ultimately came, so it was a good night.

"We've been progressing day by day and we will continue to do the same. We are just focused on improving in every area that we can."

CFC Women now faces a three-match road stretch to close out the 2025 WPSL regular season. The team will first travel to Canton, Georgia on Wednesday, June 18th to face Georgia Impact before facing Atlanta Fire United in the Alpharetta area on June 24th and finally Decatur FC on June 27th.