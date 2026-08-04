Chattanooga Football Club Appoints Richard Dixon As Head Coach, Signs Multiyear Deal

The Chattanooga Football Club is delighted to announce that Richard Dixon will continue as head coach of the club's MLS NEXT Pro team, having signed a multiyear contract.

Dixon has served as interim head coach since February of this year, where he has brought continuity and stability to the program throughout the 2026 campaign.

Dixon has overseen a squad and staff that sits in strong playoff positioning in second place in the 16-team Eastern Conference with a 10W-5L-6T, 4SOW (40 pts.) record and a +10 goal differential.

He becomes the sixth head coach in club history.

Dixon's history with CFC stretches back to the beginning of 2020 when he became the first player in club history to sign a professional contract. He made 92 appearance for the club before retiring from professional football in 2023 and transitioning to the coaching staff ahead of the 2024 campaign. In his previous role as Director of Performance, Dixon conducted soccer-specific physical testing, designed and implemented strength and conditioning programs, assisted in recovery protocols, provided nutritional guidance and delivered sports science support.

“This is one of those moments where CFC continues to build on its history while growing its future," said CFC Primary Owner Davis Grizzard. "Richard Dixon embodies the culture of our club and resembles exactly where we are heading-a perfect collision of past, present and future.

"We also owe him a massive thank you for taking our club during an interim period and turning a tough moment into success. I know he will continue to do great things not just for us technically but as a leader our entire organization looks up to.”

Dixon said: "First and foremost, I want to thank our executive team, the Grizzard family, and our sporting director for the trust they've placed in me.

"To be given the opportunity to lead Chattanooga Football Club as head coach is an incredible honor, and I'm truly grateful for their confidence and support. When I joined as the club's first professional signing, I was drawn here by something bigger than soccer; the vision, the community, and the club's commitment to making a positive impact. To now be entrusted with leading this team is incredibly humbling. My commitment is to build a team that reflects the values of this club, represents our city with pride, and competes with purpose every time we step onto the field. I'm excited for what's ahead."

Sebastian Giraldo, Chattanooga FC Sporting Director, said: "Rich has earned this opportunity through the leadership, professionalism and impact he demonstrated throughout his time at Chattanooga FC. He has provided stability, fostered a strong culture and helped the team embody the identity we want to see on and off the field.

"Having worked alongside Rich for the past two years, I've seen firsthand an ambition and determination that are difficult to match. He is relentlessly committed to improving our players, our staff and our club, and he has earned the trust and respect of everyone around him.

"As a former player and now head coach, Rich understands what this club means to our city and where we want to go. We are delighted to remove the interim title and appoint him as our permanent head coach as we continue building toward sustained success."