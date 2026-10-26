Chattanooga Football Club Beats CT United 3-1 To Host Eastern Conference Final

Chattanooga FC defeated CT United FC 3-1 in the MLS NEXT Pro Eastern Conference Semifinals on Sunday evening and will host next week's Eastern Conference Final.

Second-half goals from Tate Robertson, Alex Krehl and substitute Steeve Louis Jean led CFC to an historic victory.

CFC started the match on the front foot and created the more dangerous chances in the first half. Krehl had a one-on-one breakaway opportunity in the 24th minute, only to be denied by CT United keeper Gunther Rankenburg.

Rankenburg made several stops throughout the evening for the visitors, however there was nothing he could do about the CFC attack in the second half.

Robertson had a moment of magic in the 61st minute when he caught Rankenburg off guard and scored from nearly 30 yards out with the ball striking the crossbar before going in.

"I saw the goalie a little too far right," Robertson said in his post-match press conference. "I think he was playing the cross, so I just shot and let the chips fall where they may and luckily enough it went in. Maybe that was the spark the team needed, to see one go in, and obviously we got two more and the crowd was brilliant. They're brilliant if you don't score, to be honest. We can't do it without them, and to give them that little extra umph to get us over the line is very important for us."

CT United found an equalizer four minutes later through a fortunate deflection from a shot by Barnabás Tanyi.

However, the Boys in Blue responded right away when Daniel Mangarov was fouled in the penalty area before Krehl converted the resulting spot-kick to regain the lead.

Louis Jean added the icing on the cake in the 83rd minute when he had an immediate impact off the bench and kick-started a counter before tapping in from close range thanks to an unselfish pass by Krehl.

"That right there should tell you how much this team enjoys playing with each other," Chattanooga FC Head Coach Richard Dixon said in his post-match press conference. "That's a No9 assisting a No6. For us, it's about winning and playing well together. That's always my last instruction to the group: Go do it, but do it together. For Steeve [Louis Jean] to come on—he's been a mainstay on the team for the last few games but he got rotated out today—to finish the game in that fashion shows the commitment and mentality from this team. It doesn't matter if they get 90 minutes, nine minutes or 90 seconds, they're going to come in and leave it all out on the pitch for each other."

The win represents the furthest an independent club has progressed in the league's history.

Next up

Chattanooga FC will host Columbus Crew 2 at Finley Stadium in the Eastern Conference Final at Finley Stadium on Sunday, November 1 at 5:00 p.m. ET. Tickets are on sale now at CFCTIX.com.