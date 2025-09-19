Chattanooga Football Club Officially Clinches MLS NEXT Pro Playoff Spot

Chattanooga FC has made more history: following an historic comeback to defeat Crown Legacy FC 4-2 on Friday night, combined with other results in the league throughout the weekend and this week, CFC has officially clinched an MLS NEXT Pro playoff spot in only the club's second year competing in the league.

CFC is the second independent team in league history to advance to the playoffs after the now defunct Rochester New York FC that competed in the inaugural season in MLS NEXT Pro in 2022.

"This is a historic day for Chattanooga FC," said Sporting Director Sebastian Giraldo. "The work and sacrifices from our athletes, coaches, staff and supporters have led us to this incredible moment. Together, we're proving that Chattanooga belongs on this stage, and the best is still ahead."

"Our mentality has always been about securing a playoff spot as early as possible and then winning every game we can this year," said Chattanooga FC Head Coach Chris Nugent. "We know that playoff games are huge here in Chattanooga. We've seen that in the past in previous leagues. We've seen that with the women's team, that a playoff game garners even more attention for the city and community. I know the fans enjoy it. The players enjoy it. It's something we spoke about from day one of making the playoffs and getting ourselves in a position to compete. In five, ten years this will hopefully have laid the groundwork for something even bigger and better here. It's exciting times with the direction we're going in and where we could end up."

Riding a three-match winning streak, the Boys in Blue will now be aiming to finish as high as possible in the Eastern Conference standings.

"It's important that the club has always shown the ability to match where it is league-wise and then succeed," continued Giraldo. "That's where we are right now. We've entered the highest level ecosystem in the U.S. and we're competing and being very successful, and I think we need to keep showing that Chattanooga can be successful at this level. This is an accomplishment that deserves great celebration."

Eight teams in each conference qualify for the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs. The club with the most regular season points in each conference (#1 seed) will earn hosting rights for rounds 1, 2 and three. The next three (3) teams with the most points in each conference (#2, #3 and #4 seeds) will have protected hosting and selection rights in Round 1.

CFC has four regular season matches remaining. The team returns to Finley Stadium on Sunday, September 21 at 3:00 p.m. ET for the third and final installment of the Battle of the Independents against Carolina Core FC. Tickets are as low as $10 and on sale now.

"We need our fans," Giraldo continued. "We have two more home games. We need everything out of them. It's been an absolute joy and pleasure to play in front of them. We need everything we got for the last two games here."

Playoff format

The 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs will feature 15 single elimination matches over the course of four consecutive weekends, with three rounds beginning the weekend of October 17 and culminating with MLS NEXT Pro Cup the weekend of November 7.

All MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs and MLS NEXT Pro Cup will air live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.