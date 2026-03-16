Chattanooga Football Club Edged 2-1 By Chicago Fire Football Club II

Chattanooga FC fell to Chicago Fire FC II 2-1 in a close encounter on Sunday afternoon.

Making his 100th appearance for the club, captain Alex McGrath scored for the second consecutive game.

Last season's MLS NEXT Pro Golden Boot winner Jason Shokalook opened the scoring for the hosts in the 10th minute when he glanced in a header from a cross sent in by Dylan Borso.

Chicago had the Golden Boot winners from the past two seasons in its starting XI. The 2024 winner, David Poreba, nearly made it 2-0 when he struck the post with an outside-of-the-boot shot from outside the penalty area.

While Chicago was dominant for the majority of the first half, there was a glimmer of hope for Chattanooga FC late in the opening half. McGrath nearly found an equalizer when he slid a shot past Chicago goalkeeper Owen Pratt, but the Chicago backline was able to clear in time. Daniel Mangarov produced a shot just off target moments later.

On the other side of the half, McGrath did indeed find the equalizer when he slammed in an effort from about ten yards out off the under side of the crossbar and in.

However, Chicago regained its lead ten minutes later when Poreba headed in another accurate cross sent in by Borso.

Chattanooga produced a flurry of chances in the final minutes of the match. Isaiah Jones had a shot on target saved before Pratt made a stunning, reflex save from a close-range shot attemped by substitute Damien Barker John, ensuring the hosts claimed its first win of the season.

Chattanooga FC will have a quick turnaround as it hosts Kalonji Pro-Profile in the first round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup at 6:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday evening.

CFC returns to MLS NEXT Pro action when it makes the short trip over to face Huntsville City FC on Saturday, March 21 with kick-off set for 8:00 p.m. ET.