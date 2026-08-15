Chattanooga Football Club Makes Team History After 2-2 Draw With Toronto

Chattanooga FC set a new club record in its MLS NEXT Pro era by going 11 matches unbeaten after a come-from-behind 2-2 draw with Toronto FC II at York Lions Stadium in Ontario on Friday evening.

Alex Krehl scored his 14th goal of the season, and for the third consecutive match, while Farid Sar-Sar scored his second on the year.

The hosts took an early lead through Jahmarie Nolan in the 11th minute, however Krehl headed in an equalizer for CFC 12 minutes later, latching onto a beautiful cross sent in by Daniel Mangarov, bringing the latter's season total of assists to an impressive seven in all competitions.

The Boys in Blue took the lead in the 82nd minute when Sar-Sar headed in a pinpoint accurate cross from Luke Husakiwsky, who recorded his first assist of the season.

However, Toronto would equalize in the last action of stoppage time for the teams to share the spoils and send the match to the shootout for the extra point, where the hosts edged it 5-4.

The Boys in Blue remain in second place in the Eastern Conference.

Other news and notes

Alexis Arrúa made his first start in MLS NEXT Pro

Krehl (14) moved to within one goal of Atlanta United 2's Arif Kovac (15) in the MLS NEXT Pro Golden Boot race

Next up

Chattanooga FC travels to face Crown Legacy FC in a top-of-the-table clash in the Eastern Conference on Sunday, August 23 in Matthews, North Carolina.

CFC returns home to Fort Finley as the Push to the Playoffs presented by Ruby Falls continues on Saturday, August 29 in the final Battle of the Independents of the year against Carolina Core FC. Tickets are available now at CFCTIX.com.