Chattanooga Football Club Tenders A Very Special One Day Contract

Neymar Lopez was the star player during the Chattanooga Football Club’s Intramural practice Tuesday morning. The 10-year-old took the field with the players kicking the ball, trying for goals, being a kid and having the time of his life.

This past December his mother Melissa Lopez said her son came up to her saying he could feel a bump on his shoulder. Mom said he also had a slight recurring cough that kept lingering. It was nearly midnight when the family arrived at Erlanger ER. Fearing it might be lymphoma he was quickly moved to TC Thompson Children’s Hospital where the family received the worst news possible – cancer.

“We were scared,” Melissa said. “We were in shock. The news came out of nowhere. You see a healthy kid and then it’s like oh my God, what is this.”

Neymar had a tumor in his chest and near his heart and his physicians worked aggressively to shrink the tumor. It took quite some time.

“He's been going through a lot of treatments,” Melissa said. “Sometimes once a week sometimes three times a week. He would get shots in his legs and that would make his legs hurt so we would have to put him in a wheelchair.

Mom’s eyes teared up as she watched Neymar running with the soccer players and playing with his father Jose and his two other siblings.

“This means a lot to us because you made my kid happy,” Melissa said. “He’s gone through so much. He was excited the whole week. It's just a joy for our family to see him run.”

Melissa said the entire family has supported his recovery. His younger siblings helped whenever possible and understood if mom and dad needed to spend a bit more time with their older brother.

Neymar still needs treatment before he can be completely cleared.

“His tumor is already all gone, it's just scar tissue, but he still needs to do chemotherapy for two and a half years,” Melissa said. “He still has a long way to go.”

But Tuesday morning he signed his one-day contract, received his own CFC jersey and had his jersey and mini soccer balls autographed by the team. Asked what position he would like to play, Neymar said he’d like to play defense.

CFC General Manager Rachel Hanson said September is Child Cancer Awareness Month.

“CFC has really founded itself in community and youth, and I think the best way to raise awareness is partnering with Erlanger,” she said. “Kids have dreams too and seeing players at the professional level, it gives them something to aspire to. It's the minimum we could do for a piece of community and getting to watch him out here and just be a part of the club for a day.”

Hanson said the CFC wants all their fans to feel like they’re part of the club. She said CFC players know that being a member of the team means being open to the community.

“They know they're going to be embedded in the community,” she said. “It’s something we've done for 17 years, and we will continue to do.

CFC plans to raise awareness about child cancer the entire month.

The organization is hosting a kick cancer game partnering with Erlanger Hospital on Sept. 21 and will be offering discounted tickets to fill Finley Stadium as they host the Carolina Core.

For tickets visit www.mlsnextpro.com/chattanoogafc