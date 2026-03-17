Chattanooga Football Club Women Announces 2026 Season Schedule

Chattanooga FC Women will kick off its 2026 season with a pair of away matches when the Sky Blues travel to face 865 Alliance on Thursday, May 28 and Tennessee Tempo FC on Tuesday, June 2.

CFC will host four regular season home matches at Finley Stadium, with the home opener set for Sunday, June 7 against Georgia Impact at 3:00 pm ET. Continuing the homestand, Chattanooga will host 865 Alliance on Friday, June 12 and Nashville Rhythm FC on Tuesday, June 16.

The Sky Blues will hit the road for two more matches against Decatur FC on Tuesday, June 23 and at UFA Gunners on Saturday, June 27 before returning to Finley Stadium to close out the regular season at home against Atlanta Fire United on Wednesday, July 1.

News and notes

Chattanooga FC Women will compete in the Southeast Conference of the South Region

The Southeast Conference is made up of eight clubs evenly split between Tennessee and Georgia

2026 will be new Head Coach Majo Harispuru's first season at the helm

This will be Chattanooga FC Women's fifth WPSL campaign

WPSL enters its 28th season

FULL WPSL SCHEDULE

Broadcast: All of CFC Women's home matches will be available to stream on Chattanooga FC's YouTube, with Gabriel Schray on the call.