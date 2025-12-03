Chattanooga Hosts The Bluecross Bowl High School Football Championships

It's "game on" for the 2025 BlueCross bowl here in Chattanooga.

The Chattanooga Tourism Co. has partnered with the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association , better known as TSSAA, to host the Tennessee state high school football championships, marking its fifth consecutive year in Chattanooga.

The BlueCross Bowl is Tennessee’s premier high school football event, where 18 teams will compete in nine championship games over three action-packed days at Finley Stadium in the historic Chattanooga Southside.

The event is expected to attract thousands of fans and welcome over 1,100 high school athletes, generating an estimated $3.9 million economic impact for the Chattanooga community.

Local and regional teams competing in this year’s BlueCross Bowl include Marion County, South Pittsburg and Baylor high schools. For the second straight year, there will be at least one Chattanooga-area team playing on all three days of the BlueCross Bowl.

A full schedule can be found at visitchattanooga.com/football/events-schedule/.

Tickets are available at GoFan.co/TSSAA for $15 each (plus processing fees). Fans can purchase online in advance or scan a QR code for digital tickets at the gate for the same price. Cash-only tickets at the gate are $20 each.

Know Before You Go: plan ahead for a hassle-free game day. Check parking locations, stadium bag policies, directions, road closures, and more online now before heading out to cheer on your team.