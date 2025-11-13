Chattanooga Red Wolves’ Scott Mackenzie Named USL League One Coach Of The Year

The Chattanooga Red Wolves are proud to announce that Head Coach and Technical Director Scott Mackenzie has been named the 2025 USL League One Coach of the Year, following a record-breaking season that saw the club achieve its highest-ever league finish and establish itself among the top teams in the country.

Under Mackenzie’s leadership, the Red Wolves finished the 2025 campaign as league runner-up, setting club records for most wins, most goals scored, fewest conceded, and most points in a single season.

The club also celebrated a historic victory over crosstown rival Chattanooga Football Club (CFC) in the U.S. Open Cup, a defining moment in a season built on belief, resilience, and teamwork.

For Mackenzie, the award represents more than personal recognition — it’s a reflection of an entire club culture built on unity and shared purpose.

“First, I’m just grateful,” said Mackenzie. “Grateful for the opportunity. Grateful for Bob Martino and the ownership group for believing in me and giving me the opportunity. Grateful for the club giving us the platform to put the work in. And I think it's really important to know that it's a team award. Coaches are nothing without the players.”

Mackenzie added, “The guys worked so hard this year and put everything on the pitch and proved a lot of people wrong and I’m extremely grateful for it. I was fortunate enough this year to work with a group of guys who were all in on everything they did and absolutely bought into the ideas and may have made me look a little bit better than I am.”

When the season kicked off, few predicted the Red Wolves would challenge for a title. Instead, Mackenzie transformed the club into one of the most competitive sides in the league, built on discipline, culture, and belief.

“It's the best season. It's probably the best year of my life,” Mackenzie reflected. “There were a lot of people that were able to come play with me this year because they had a chip on their shoulder and they had been written off elsewhere and I was able to be someone who could say, ‘Hey, I believe in you and I believe in what you can do and I believe in what you can show.’”

Alongside professional success, Mackenzie also experienced personal joy, welcoming his third daughter during the season. A testament to his ability to balance family and football during a demanding year.

With Mackenzie at the helm for the 2026 season, the Red Wolves look to build on their momentum and further establish Chattanooga as one of the premier destinations for professional soccer in the Southeast. Mackenzie and his staff remain focused on the foundation that brought them success. The belief in a process and a commitment to the people who make Chattanooga special.

“I think this is just the basement,” Mackenzie said. “We’ve built something meaningful here, and now we’re ready to take the next step.”