Chattanooga Red Wolves Notch Dominant 4-1 Win Over Sarasota Paradise

The Chattanooga Red Wolves have claimed a decisive 4-1 victory over Sarasota Paradise.

The tension before the game was palpable as the shadow of three successive losses—even though close—weighed on the Chattanooga team and fans. What happened in the next ninety minutes, no one could have expected.

The atmosphere began transforming right out the gate with a 3rd minute score by Matt Bentley, reversing the trend that had colored the team in their previous games. The Wolves maintained a stony defense well into the first half, just barely conceding a goal in the 36th to Sarasota’s Matthew Cence.

Stoppage time was when the Wolves took full command of the field. In minute 47, Adewole completed an assist from Bentley to shatter the earlier equalization. Chomping at the bit all throughout halftime, Bentley unleashed another monstrous strike to turn the score 3-1 in the 53rd. Sarasota mustered what fight they could to protect themselves, but no effort of theirs carried any impact.

Every play made, every strike sent, all met with a swift and tactical denial. Amidst several substitutions that brought in Kelly, Maldonado, and Mercer, the Red Wolves made their ownership of the pitch clear.

Bentley graduated from brace to hat trick in the 64th minute, devastating Sarasota’s hopes for the rest of the match and setting a new standard for the team. From then until the final whistle, the Wolves kept victory in an iron grip. Power like theirs is what Birmingham Legion will be forced to face next Saturday, May 16th.

One can hardly predict what the outcome of an explosive collision like theirs will be, but wonder is certain to dominate. Grab some tickets while you still can and witness the second match of the Prinx Tires USL Cup tournament.