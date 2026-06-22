Chattanooga Red Wolves Freeze Floridians 1-0 In Shutout Spectacle

The Chattanooga Red Wolves have defeated FC Naples with a final score of 1-0.

Bulwark. That’s the word of the night for Chattanooga. To what end do they continue improving their defensive game? There is none. They proved it in Knoxville, in Portland, and now at home.

Not only did they fend off all attacks in the precious starting minutes of each half, but completely shut out the opponent. The match began tame and determined. Naples possessed a stocky defense, but their attacks failed at each and every turn. In the few times the ball did draw near, Jason Smith was a diligent shield and stalwart rejection to the enemy’s advances.

The second half was when tension ticked up. The only thing worse than a scoreless first

half is a scoreless game, and Chattanooga would not be settling for that. They coated the field in aggressive charges the minute the second half launched into motion. Naples, becoming muddled and trapped, was unable to keep the pack out of their third. In the 77th, an hasty maneuver in the box by one of the Naples crew earned the Wolves a penalty kick.

Carrying the burden of the night on his shoulder, Omar Hernandez stepped into position, locked his sights on target, and slammed the ball violently into the back of the net. Naples’ keeper could do nothing, and the slant went immediately in Chattanooga’s favor. Naples grew desperate from that point onward, receiving a total of four yellow cards overall for rough plays, including one to their head coach Matt Poland.

The Wolves maintained composure all throughout, denying their opponents at every turn until the final whistle.

Having grabbed another three points, Chattanooga now prepares for their next match, another home game, against Westchester SC on July 1st. Don’t miss the opportunity to grab tickets and join the spectacle!