Chattanooga Red Wolves Guarantee Playoff Appearance In Cosmos Comeback

The Chattanooga Red Wolves have clinched their 4th playoff appearance with a 1-1 draw against expansion team New York Cosmos.

Decision day. Time to decide who’s in for the playoff run. The Wolves had been on the threshold of clinching their place for weeks now, and they weren’t willing to wait for the rest of the league to give them permission.

Lombardi took the first look with a shot from distance that went just high, and though first-half chances were few and far in between for both teams, Yanis and Omar were instrumental in those chances. The Wolves would win two corners in the first 45 minutes.

It would be the Cosmos who opened up scoring, their Sebastián Guenzatti firing a lucky volley after Smith came off his line for a clearance. Chattanooga would roar back just seven minutes later, of course, when a beautiful cross caught Cosmos goalie Derrek Chan off guard, and Angelo Kelly found space to push the ball past with an acrobatic midair tap. Tied 1-1 at halftime, the Wolves were hungry for more.

Breaking into the second half, Chattanooga dominated. An upfield run from Pedro following a foiled Cosmos free kick allowed Kelly another shot on target that was barely deflected, but out for a corner. In the first ten minutes alone, the Wolves won another two corners and several chances, and the spotlight remained on them for the rest of the half. Omar’s free kicks in the 48th, 51st, and 81st all opened up stunning scoring opportunities.

While he, Pedro, and the others handled business up front, Ramos and Engmann were spot on again in keeping the backline invincible. The hosts never had another notable chance to score.

Matt Acosta made a sizable splash as well, returning from an injury that had kept him from well over a dozen matches. He got to work right off the bench with a cross to Lelin, who allowed Pedro a deft shot on goal—the attempt was deflected at the last moment, but the statement was made. Bentley, Ayimbila, and Mercer also jumped in, each routing the opposition to give Chattanooga more chances. While none of those chances materialized into a lead, it was enough to keep the Cosmos from having space to operate.

The 1-1 scoreline remained at the final whistle, but the Red Wolves had clinched their spot in the postseason. Next weekend, they’ll be traveling to meet their opponents in the 2026 USL League One playoff quarterfinals. Catch the match on ESPN+ as the league waits to see how deep a run the boys of Chattanooga can execute.