Chattanooga Red Wolves Keep It Tense In Razor-Edge Loss To Spokane Velocity

With a final score of 1-0, the Chattanooga Red Wolves have fallen to the Washington-based Spokane Velocity.

Back at long last from a 10-day break, Chattanooga’s signature aggressive style came out in full force at the heights of Washington state.

Lombardi took the first look, a header off a corner from Omar Hernandez, and it was Omar and Lelin who shined the brightest in the first 45. Lelin, with his chance creations in the 25th, 26th, and 37th, the last of which featured a wonderful shot on target that rebounded off the inside of a Spokane crossbar, and Omar with a 40-yard tactical run that saw him evade two defenders to make a cross into the box.

Smith made a crucial save just before halftime, executing an excellent diving deflection when the hosts’ Luis Gil found a lucky break. Exiting the first half, the score remained a nil-nil deadlock.

The Wolves adapted to apply more pressure. In the first fifteen, they would again create the first chance, Omar launching a cross that Bentley met midair to send goalward. Their contribution to the massive offensive effort, coupled with a demanding defensive line, forged Chattanooga into a force to be reckoned with.

Engmann, on his first professional start, made several spot-on tackles to foil Spokane opportunities with frustrating perfection. Ayimbila demonstrated once again his strength as one of, if not the, swiftest players in the league by running down Spokane’s Shavon John-Brown to ruin a would-be one-on-one against Smith.

As the last minutes of the clock ticked away, a draw seemed inevitable. A single point, and the Wolves would clinch playoffs, but that guarantee was not meant for tonight. In the final minute of regular time, Spokane would pull ahead with a perfectly placed ball in and a deft touch.

Chattanooga surged, emboldened by the sudden change and unwilling to surrender. Another push saw the ball headed into Spokane’s box, only to be cleared out again, and while the visitors controlled the pitch by the final whistle, it wouldn’t be enough to equalize.

Chattanooga remains stalwart in seventh, and looks now to their final match of the regular season, this one against the expansion team New York Cosmos. Tune in on ESPN+ at 4:00 PM next Saturday, October 24th, for the showdown.