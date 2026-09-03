Chattanooga Red Wolves Serve Shutout To The Big Apple's Westchester SC

The Chattanooga Red Wolves have earned a fourth victory against Westchester SC, with a final score of 0-1.

The Wolves rose to the challenge early on: in the first five minutes, a press from Westchester and multiple deflections would earn the hosts four corners in a row. The tension was up, and Chattanooga offered resolute denial to each opportunity.

It was focusing on the little details, that key to the game Coach Mackenzie had been advocating, that found the Wolves with a stalwart defense.

The game was decidedly physical. Chattanooga would sustain two yellow cards, and Westchester, four. The latter would also show a powerful defense—and like every opposing team, higher possession—but the Wolves paid little heed to that, taking the lead in the 35th: new signing Dyson Clapier sent a cross over to Omar Hernandez, who completed a thirty-yard run and outmaneuvered two defenders to fire a laser from twenty-five yards out, blasting past Westchester goalie Luca Marinelli and claiming the lead.

Westchester struggled to equalize, only creating a couple of decent opportunities: two shots on target throughout the night, both directly at Jerez and both easily subdued. The Red Wolves would create more, as shots from Bentley and Pedro Hernandez forced Marinelli into action several times. Play crept into and out of halftime, and Chattanooga clenched its lead tightly. None of Westchester’s corners were allowed through, each being met with a dazzling counter.

The Wolves continued to bear down, and the final whistle saw them bag a sixth away victory. They’ll return home this Saturday for a match against longtime rivals Greenville Triumph, where the stage is set for a Hispanic Heritage Night showdown.