Chattanooga Red Wolves Upset Union Omaha To Advance To Semifinals

The Chattanooga Red Wolves have bested the dominant Union Omaha, tied 1-1 through extra time until a 5-4 victory in penalties.

It was four years since the last time Chattanooga and Omaha met in the playoffs. Back then, the Wolves had scored a 100th-minute goal to send their opponents packing. This time, it took 30 seconds.

A tactical game of headers found Yanis Lelin in possession, and after outmaneuvering an Omaha man to send a cross in, Pedro Hernandez received and took a shot with the outside of his left foot to win the first goal of the night.

Chattanooga’s key to victory was “decisive hunger”. Compounding that and the early goal was the fact that the Red Wolves haven’t lost a single game this season where they’ve scored first. Omaha, however, was no shoddy team. They pushed back, and the Wolves were determined to endure.

Playing a 4-4-2 formation, the defense was spot-on. Omaha breakaways in the 33rd and 44th were handled perfectly: Christian Engmann with a well-timed tackle to foil Allen Gavilanes’ shot, and Ricardo Jerez executing a brilliant deflection when the Union’s Botello Faz sent the ball goalward. Persisting through a free kick and numerous corners, Chattanooga maintained their lead into the second half.

All throughout, chances were few and far between, but the Wolves seized those that appeared with all they had. Dyson Clapier again had moments to shine, particularly in a second-half breakaway that nearly earned him a one-on-one with goalie Rashid Nuhu.

The 67th minute was when the Wolves’ hold on the lead slipped. Omaha’s Diego Gutiérrez put a well-placed ball past Jerez to equalize, but Chattanooga never allowed them to build on that momentum. The visitor’s siege continued to rain down until the fulltime whistle, when the 1-1 scoreline stood.

Entering the first half of extra time, the Wolves came again with wonderful chance creation. First half, second half, and now extra time, they had created a chance in the first minute of each. While only one goal resulted from that trend, it showcased Chattanooga’s undying energy, even as they neared two hours of gameplay.

Yanis Lelin was essential in those chances, and Josh Ramos was incredibly active on the receiving end—he’d been on the front of a breakaway that nearly saw the Wolves take the lead again, until a tactically played foul shut the window.

When the extra 30 minutes came to an end, the tie remained. A penalty shootout was the last resort, and Matt Bentley was first to step up. Followed by Joshua Hallenberger, Matt Acosta, Aaron Lombardi, and Yanis Lelin, all but Acosta were able to convert. Between the sticks, Jerez made a splendid save to keep the shootout 4-4 at the end.

Pressing forward in a mad attempt to find a winner, Jerez himself was next to shoot. An expertly placed shot rocketed past Nuhu, and Omaha’s following attempt was deftly saved. Chattanooga had pulled off the upset and won the night!

5-4 in penalties, the Wolves now advance to the league semifinals to play either AC Boise or One Knox. They move with momentum. They move with decisive hunger. They move with something to fight for. A team that has come so close so many times, here again with a tremendous door of opportunity to win their first title.

Next week’s opponent isn’t certain yet, but the Wolves’ zeal is. Making a massive statement already, all fans watch with bated breath and hopeful hearts for the future they—and the entire club—dare to see.

Be sure to catch the semifinals on ESPN+! Friday was a night to remember, and the next match is doubtless to be as well.