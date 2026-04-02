Chattanooga Roller Derby Kicks Off New Season With Double Header

Hard hits, fast skating and a fun family event for all ages, are coming this Saturday to the Camp Jordan Arena in East Ridge, as the Chattanooga Roller Derby Team host their first home double header for their 2026 competitive season.

Roller Derby is a dynamic mix of skating, blocking, hitting and scoring.

Prior to the 2020 pandemic, roller derby was becoming the fastest growing women’s sport across the globe. As teams remerge post pandemic the action is once again gaining followers as regional teams compete for a chance to play for a championship trophy.

Chattanooga Roller Derby (CRD) is a league that has an All-Star Team, the B-Railers and the Chabooses. They also have their junior league team called the Ruby Regulators.

The All Star and B-Railers are sanctioned and ranked teams with the Women’s Flat Track Derby Association (WFTDA). The All-Star squad is a top regional contender. According to WFTDA, Chattanooga’s A team is currently ranked #10 in the North American South Region.

That competitive edge is what draws in several team members who commute to play on the Chattanooga team from as far away as Atlanta and Nashville.

Derby player Jiggle Watts has played derby for 10 years. She started her career playing for Nashville, but she is now one of several players who commute for the opportunity of competing at a higher level. This is her third year playing for Chattanooga.

“Chattanooga is a more competitive league,” she said. “A lot of us travel down here for the opportunity to maybe go to playoffs. The top 12 teams go what they call regional champions.”

Jigs, as her teammates call her, said if they do well at regionals, they get a chance to compete in the global playoffs taking place in Sweden.

Harpy got her derby name from the tattoo she has on her arm. A Harpy is a mythological Greek creature with the heads of women and bodies of birds, known as "hounds of Zeus."

She lives in Chattanooga, is in her third year with the team and said the toughest competition is between teammates.

“We're very competitive,” she said. “So, we try to encourage each other to work harder to get those spots. I just made A-Team roster last year. I had my first A-Team game last year, too, in Richmond, Virginia. And that was probably the hardest game I've ever played. I think the excellent thing about skating with Chattanooga and why so many people drive so far is because there is so much talent here. It really inspires you to move forward and move up.”

Sneak Her Baby commutes from just south of Atlanta. She said she likes skating with Chattanooga because it's helped her grow and build confidence.

“I’ve found my people,” she said.

The league is made up of skaters but also several volunteers who serve as skating officials, non-skating officials, coaches and team staff.

Sport Dad is currently the coach of the B-Railers. He coached the team for two years then moved to New York where he got to spend some time volunteering for the top ranked Gotham Roller Derby All-Stars. He moved back to Chattanooga and hopes to lead the B-Railers toward a successful season.

“It's been good to see them growing and more people coming on and bringing up new skaters,” he said “I was just on the sidelines as a fan, shouting and cheering them on so that's kind of where the name came from. Every sport dad's dream is to be one of the coaches. So, it's good to see everyone moving up and doing better.”