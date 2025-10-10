Chattanooga's Bass Fishing Takes Center Stage On The Discovery Channel

Chattanooga's reputation as a premier outdoor destination will be on full display the next two weekends as the seventh season of the Major League Fishing Bass Pro Tour features the region's world-class fisheries on Discovery Channel.

The two-hour episodes from the O'Reilly Auto Parts Stage 4 at Chickamauga & Nickajack Lakes Presented by OPTIMA Batteries will air Saturday, Oct. 11, and Saturday, Oct. 18, showcasing the world's top professional anglers competing on the Tennessee River.

Chattanooga Tourism Co. worked alongside the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development and Major League Fishing to bring the Bass Pro Tour's seventh season to the region, with the cooperation of key local partners including Hamilton County Parks and Recreation, the Tennessee Riverpark, and the City of Chattanooga.

"Chickamauga and Nickajack lakes have earned international recognition as world-class fishing destinations," said Barry White, CEO of the Chattanooga Tourism Co. "Having Major League Fishing showcase our waters on Discovery Channel reinforces what anglers already know — that Chattanooga offers some of the best freshwater fishing in the country. This exposure benefits our entire community by attracting visitors and highlighting the outdoor experiences that make our region special."

The Tennessee River system surrounding Chattanooga has become a must-fish destination for professional and recreational anglers alike. The region's lakes consistently produce trophy catches and have hosted numerous major fishing tournaments, contributing to the local economy and enhancing Chattanooga's identity as a gateway to adventure in the Southeast.

Chattanooga Featured Episodes:

Oct. 11 — O'Reilly Auto Parts Stage 4 at Chickamauga & Nickajack Lakes Presented by OPTIMA Batteries Knockout Round at 7 a.m. EDT

Oct. 18 — O'Reilly Auto Parts Stage 4 at Chickamauga & Nickajack Lakes Presented by OPTIMA Batteries Championship Round at 7 a.m. EDT

New season seven episodes will premiere each Saturday through mid-November on Discovery Channel. Throughout the season, anglers compete for millions of dollars and valuable points to qualify for the annual General Tire Heavy Hitters all-star event and REDCREST 2026, the Bass Pro Tour championship.

For the complete television schedule and more information about Major League Fishing, visit MajorLeagueFishing.com.