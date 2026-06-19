Chattanooga Chosen To Host The 2027 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship

The IRONMAN Group has announced that Chattanooga has been selected as the host city for the 2027 Precision Fuel & Hydration IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship triathlon on August 28 and 29, 2027.

The IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship is the pinnacle event of the middle-distance triathlon calendar. Held annually, the event expects to welcome 7,000 of the very best professional and age-group triathletes who have secured their starting spot at one of the over 120 qualifying events worldwide.

While Chattanooga regularly hosts IRONMAN and IRONMAN 70.3 races, the Precision Fuel & Hydration IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship represents a significantly elevated level of competition on a global scale, which attracts widespread media and broadcast attention.

Only athletes who qualify through top performances at races around the world earn the right to compete, creating a championship field that is deeper, more international, and more competitive than a typical event - positioning the race as one of the sport’s most prestigious annual competitions. On the professional side, the IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship has found its own niche as a battleground between some of the best Olympic-distance specialists and esteemed IRONMAN athletes.

Set along the Tennessee River and framed by the Appalachian foothills, Chattanooga has long been regarded as one of North America’s premier endurance sports destinations. With a decade-long history of hosting both IRONMAN and IRONMAN 70.3 events, the city offers a unique combination of scenic racing, experienced event delivery, and strong community support, making it an ideal stage for the world’s top triathletes. Its return as a World Championship host city further strengthens the global rotation model of the IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship, bringing the event back to a proven destination with international appeal.

Chattanooga continues to earn national recognition as one of the most welcoming, vibrant, and dynamic destinations in the Southeastern United States. In 2024, the city was named the “Friendliest City in the U.S.” by Condé Nast Traveler as part of its prestigious Readers’ Choice Awards, underscoring the warmth and hospitality visitors consistently experience.

As North America’s first National Park City, Chattanooga stands at the forefront of urban sustainability and access to the outdoors, offering unparalleled connections to nature. Its breathtaking landscapes and outdoor lifestyle have earned it repeated honors from Outside Magazine as the “Best Town Ever,” while its growing culinary scene has garnered acclaim from Condé Nast Traveler and recognition in the MICHELIN Guide American South. Together, these accolades highlight Chattanooga as a premier destination where natural beauty, innovation, and Southern hospitality converge.

This announcement comes as part of a new five-year agreement that reinforces the Scenic City’s role as a key destination on the global IRONMAN race calendar. The partnership will also include the return of an Experience Oman IRONMAN Pro Series event to Chattanooga in the coming years, further elevating the region’s standing as a premier destination for professional and age-group racing.

“Chattanooga has already demonstrated its ability to deliver an exceptional IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship experience,” said Diana Bertsch, Managing Director, IRONMAN North America & World Championship Events. “From its stunningly scenic courses to the overwhelming community engagement, we are thrilled to return in 2027 and once again showcase this iconic destination to a global audience. This expanded partnership reflects our shared commitment to long-term success and continued growth, including the return of professional racing.”

The 2017 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship in Chattanooga marked a milestone moment in the event’s evolution. It was the first time the championship was contested across two days, attracting approximately 4,500 athletes from 90 countries, regions, and territories, at the time the largest field in event history. The successful execution of a multi-day championship format solidified Chattanooga’s reputation as a world-class host capable of delivering at the highest level.