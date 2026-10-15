Chattanooga To 'Light The Night Blue' This Week Ahead Of CFC's Playoff Run

In anticipation of Chattanooga FC's playoff match this Sunday, buildings and landmarks across the city will be celebrating by being lit up with blue lighting throughout the weekend.

Sites include City Hall, the newly reopened Walnut Street Bridge, Liberty Tower, The Block, EPB's Downtown Corporate office building at Miller Plaza and the Finley Stadium campus, including the First Horizon Pavilion.

Chad Emerson, Chattanooga FC Chief Business Officer, said: "Sunday, October 18 will be a historic night for Chattanooga FC as we face off against our New York City opponents at Finley Stadium. That's why we're thrilled to collaborate with iconic downtown buildings to light their buildings blue on Friday and Saturday night in support of our Boys in Blue!"

"We want Chattanooga FC to know the city is 100% behind them as they head into this playoff,” said Mayor Tim Kelly. “Lighting up City Hall, the newly renovated Walnut Street Bridge and other landmark structures around the city is one way, but I also encourage Chattanoogans to show up in force on Sunday."

Chattanooga FC hosts NYCFC II in the highly-anticipated MLS NEXT Pro Eastern Conference Quarterfinals on Sunday, October 18 at 5:00 p.m. ET.

Fans are encouraged to wear everything CFC blue they own to pack out Finley Stadium to help the Boys in Blue make more history.

In addition, the first 1,000 supporters through the gates on Sunday will receive a free rally towel. Gates open at 4:00 p.m. ET.