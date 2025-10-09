Collegedale Parks & Rec Now Offering Free Beginner Pickleball Clinics For Adults

Are you interested in pickleball?

If so, come learn the basics of this fast-growing sport, as the Collegedale Parks and Recreation Department offers free beginner clinics for adults.

Two different sessions are available, so you can choose the date and time that works best for you.

Wednesday, October 22,nd - 3 pm until 4:30 pm.

Monday, October 27th, - 10 am until 11:30 am.

All sessions will be held on the Collegedale Pickleball Courts.

Equipment (paddles and balls) will be provided—just come dressed in athletic clothing and shoes. Don’t forget to bring your water bottle.

Registration is free and easy at www.Collegedale.Recdesk.com.

Whether you’re looking for a new way to stay active or simply want to try something fun, these clinics are the perfect place to start.