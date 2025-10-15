Come Cheer On The Mocs Homecoming With NFL Hall Of Famer Terrell Owens

NFL Hall of Famer and former UTC Moc Terrell Owens is coming home to Chattanooga to celebrate UTC’s 2025 Homecoming.

In partnership with UTC’s Division of Access and Engagement, Owens is offering Hamilton County Schools students, teachers, and their families a special opportunity to cheer on the Mocs as they take on Western Carolina University on Saturday, November 1 at Finley Stadium.

A total of 500 complimentary tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets can be picked up at the UTC’s Division of Access and Engagement tent—which will be located at the entrance of the First Horizon Pavilion on game day, Saturday, November 1, from noon to 3:30 pm.

“We are thrilled to once again offer Hamilton County Schools students, teachers, and their families an opportunity to take part in UTC’s Homecoming celebrations,” said Stacy Lightfoot, Vice Chancellor for Access and Engagement. “This partnership with Terrell Owens truly reflects the spirit of community, and we hope it inspires everyone to come together and celebrate our hometown team, the UTC Mocs.”

Last year marked the first time UTC’s Division of Access and Engagement partnered with Terrell Owens for this community outreach event—welcoming more than 300 students, teachers, and families. This year, the goal is to grow that number even more.

For more information about the complimentary tickets, please email dae@utc.edu