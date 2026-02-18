Daverson Memorial Jamboree Flag Football Tournament Honors Beloved Late Coach

The Daverson Memorial Jamboree, a high school girls’ flag football event honoring the life and legacy of Patrick Daverson, will take place on Saturday, February 21 at The Howard School in Chattanooga.

The Jamboree coincides with what would have been Daverson’s 53rd birthday, celebrating a coach who helped pioneer girls’ flag football in Hamilton County high school athletics.

Coach Daverson was a beloved and respected figure in the Chattanooga sports community. His dedication, leadership, and passion for mentoring young athletes left a lasting impact on the region.

Though best known for his long tenure as a soccer coach, he also served as the founding head coach of Signal Mountain High School’s girls’ flag football team and played a leading role in launching the sport in Hamilton County.

The Daverson Memorial Jamboree will feature 16 teams competing in 16 games, with each team playing twice. The first kickoff is scheduled for 10:00 a.m., and action will continue throughout the day.

The event will highlight the growth of girls’ flag football in the area while honoring Daverson’s legacy of sportsmanship and opportunity.

“Patrick believed athletics could build more than athletes—it could build character, confidence, and community,” said Tim James, Hamilton County Schools Athletic Director. “This jamboree carries that spirit forward.”

Community members, alumni, and fans are invited to attend and celebrate Coach Daverson’s contributions to local athletics.

For more details, please contact Dave Wagner at davethevol@gmail.com