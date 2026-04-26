Early Goal Keeps Red Wolves Just Short Of USL Cup Domination In Loss

The Chattanooga Red Wolves fell to Corpus Christi on Saturday with a final score of 0-1.

An absolutely relentless style of play. Day in, day out, that’s what Coach Mackenzie teaches, and scarcely does an occasion call for that temperament more than a USL Cup game. And only a goal from the opposition in the 6th minute —courtesy of Corpus Christi’s Blake Bowen — can raise those stakes as high as they need to be for a crushing comeback.

The Red Wolves seized ball control and maintained it throughout the first half. Corpus Christi’s Arthur Medina sustained a yellow card in the 11th, and Tobi Adewole in the 42nd. The action burned largely in Corpus Christi’s third, but as halftime began, the Wolves were still down.

The second half surged to life, and the Red Wolves kept the ball under control. Several throw-ins and corner kicks in Corpus Christi’s half signaled the beginning of change, and two shots in the 64th and 65th minutes very nearly equalized. In the 70th, a foul by Corpus Christi allowed the Wolves an electrifying string of corner and free kicks.

The flow continued into stoppage time, where Omar Hernandez launched a flurry of furious corner kicks. Pedro Hernandez subbed out for Academy midfielder Nathan Donoho, and a final corner kick by Omar screamed just barely by the goal. The Wolves gave their all and played with the ferocity and honor they’re known for, but no shot of theirs could make it through in time.

The Wolves’ next home match is May 9th, where they’ll be battling Sarasota Paradise. With the Corpus Christi match behind them, they will be entering a long-awaited rhythm of weekly games.