Early Red Card Brings Tough Loss For The Chattanooga Red Wolves At In-State Rival

The Chattanooga Red Wolves have fallen to One Knox SC, with a final score of 3-0.

It was a 10th-minute red card that put Chattanooga off to a rough start. Knapp was sent off, and the following free kick earned One Knox their first goal.

Down to ten men so early in, the boys had to adapt. They filled the gaps remarkably well, still managing notable possession and creating multiple chances despite being outnumbered.

Shortly before halftime, in the 41st, a botched pass would allow Knox an interception, shot on target, and goal. The Wolves entered halftime at a 2-0 deficit, but also with the encouraging knowledge that neither of Knoxville’s goals had come from their own chances.

Chattanooga created the majority of opportunities in the second half. Kelly made a remarkable run from halfway across the field, weaving through several Knox men to take a shot on goal. Lombardi made a cross into the box that was timed just too early to be met by anyone, but whirled by the open net nonetheless.

Despite having the advantage there, Chattanooga would concede once more in the 54th with a goal from Knoxville’s Denis Krioutchenkov.

Academy player Riley Binns had time to shine in the 72nd, when he substituted in for an injured Kelly. Making splendid work of the midfield, he completed multiple passes and tackles to

bolster Chattanooga’s chance creation and defensive line. Engmann and Hallenberger would also make their longest appearances of the season, the latter with a well-placed free kick and chance in the 80th, and two corners to boot.

The final whistle sealed the rough night, but the Wolves remain in prime position for playoffs. With tonight being their fourth game in twelve days, they’ll be taking a long-deserved rest before they travel to meet Spokane Velocity FC on the 17th. Make sure to catch the match on ESPN+!