Finley Stadium, Friends Of The Festival Partner To Host First-Ever “Southside Nights”

Finley Stadium and Friends of the Festival kick off a new partnership with the first-ever Southside Nights on Saturday, September 12.

Featuring the Tennessee Volunteers and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets game on the Stadium’s big screen and the official local alumni chapter for both schools, as well as a live concert with local favorite The Essentials, this all-new event is the perfect way to welcome fall.

Presented by TVFCU, Finley Stadium’s gates open at 5:00 PM, giving fans plenty of time to visit Food Truck Row, enjoy a family-friendly field day on Davenport Field and grab a drink before live music begins. Family-friendly field day will have yard games including eight cornhole set-ups, a field goal challenge and a dedicated area for children to safely play.

The Essentials, a hard-hitting cover band focused on classic rock, grunge, southern rock, blues and a bit of country will take the stage at 6:00 PM.

“This free community event, presented by TVFCU, celebrates live music, football and a new partnership with Finley Stadium. This event wouldn’t happen without our partners in TVFCU and Finley Stadium,” said Mickey McCamish, Friends of the Festival’s Executive Director. “With Finley’s new state-of-the-art sound system, attendees will enjoy music from The Essentials and will experience a game-like environment for fans cheering on their team.”

The Vols and Yellow Jackets kickoff at 7:00 PM, as Georgia Tech hosts Tennessee at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Tennessee leads the all-time series 25-17-2. The two last met in 2017, where the Vols claimed a victory in double overtime.

“Friends of the Festival is known for producing accessible community events that highlight entertainment for all ages to enjoy. TVFCU’s Southside Nights is everything you love about Riverfront Nights, with the addition of college football,” said Brian Wright, Executive Director of Finley Stadium. “We’re proud to partner with them to bring this vision to life, utilizing Finley’s capacity and recent upgrades for a night of live music and football. To celebrate this partnership, we’ve teamed up to donate a portion of proceeds toward the local alumni chapter’s respective causes.”

Fans at Southside Nights can take part in a competition of their own as the Chattanooga UT Alumni Chapter Scholarship Endowment and the Chattanooga Georgia Tech Club Scholarship will receive a portion of sales of Vols Lager and SweetWater 420. Finley Stadium and Friends of the Festival will donate 20% of sales of the competing beverages to the respective cause.

“Game day is always special, but Friends of the Festival and Finley Stadium are creating an experience that tackles entertainment and competition,” said Harry Hawkins of Georgia Tech Alumni. “We’re thankful for the generous donation of sales to benefit the local Georgia Tech alumni chapter’s Scholarship Endowment Fund, and we’re looking forward to claiming the victory over Tennessee in funds raised and on the football field.”

“From the scoreboard to proceeds raised for Chattanooga UT Alumni Chapter Scholarship Endowment, we’re ready to claim the win at TVFCU’s Southside Nights,” said Russell Moorehead President of the Chattanooga UT Alumni Board. “Thank you to Friends of the Festival and Finley Stadium for bringing this event to life, and for your generosity.”

Fans are invited to bring their own picnic blanket and arrive early to claim their spot. VIP tents are available for purchase. A VIP tent includes VIP parking, seating for 10 and exclusive catering with a food and beverage package valued at $500. For more information on purchasing a VIP tent, contact suites@finleystadium.com. Finley Stadium’s clear bag policy will be in effect, please click here for more details.