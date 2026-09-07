Fore! The Animals Golf Tournament To Benefit The McKamey Animal Center

McKamey Animal Center is excited to announce its 2026 Fore! The Animals Golf Tournament, taking place Monday, October 26, at the historic Chattanooga Golf and Country Club.

Golf enthusiasts will have the rare opportunity to play one of Chattanooga’s most prestigious courses, which is consistently ranked as one of the top golf destinations in the state.

The tournament offers players an exciting day on one of the area's most sought-after golf destinations while supporting the lifesaving mission of McKamey Animal Center.

The tournament will feature 18 holes of golf with a shotgun start and best-ball format, offering an enjoyable and competitive experience for golfers of all skill levels.

Participants may register as a foursome or individually. Breakfast will be served at 8:30 a.m., followed by a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Throughout the day, golfers can compete in a variety of on-course contests, including Longest Drive, Closest to the Pin, and Hole-in-One, with special prizes up for grabs. Players can also take part in the popular Hit It to Win It game, where golfers putt for the chance to win a prize and take it home.

Registration is $450 per golfer and includes 18 holes of golf, a delicious breakfast, and an awards luncheon. Teams can take advantage of Early Birdie registration for $1,550 per team through Saturday, September 12. Golfers can also purchase a Superticket for $40, which includes two mulligans and one entry into each of the tournament’s on-course contests.

Registration and additional event details are available at mckameyanimalcenter.org/fore-the-animals.

Generously supported by our Ace sponsor, Henderson, Hutcherson & McCullough (HHM), and other local business partners, Fore! The Animals is held in loving memory of Robert G. McKamey and raises critical funds to support McKamey Animal Center's lifesaving work.

Team spots are limited and are filling quickly. Businesses and individuals interested in registering a team or sponsoring the tournament are encouraged to contact McKamey Animal Center at eventsmanager@mckameyanimalcenter.org.