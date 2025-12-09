Former PGA Professional Zeb Patten Releases New Book To Help Introduce Kids To Golf

Local author and former PGA Professional Zeb Patten, a Baylor School graduate and former collegiate golfer at UTC, has released a new book aimed at helping parents introduce their children to the game of golf with confidence and clarity.

His debut book, He’s Got a Good Little Swing: A Parent’s Guide to Introducing Golf, blends decades of coaching, competitive playing experience, and junior golf development into a simple, highly readable guide for families.

Within days of release, the book reached #1 New Release in Golf Coaching on Amazon and continues climbing the national golf charts.

Patten, who grew up in Chattanooga’s vibrant junior-golf community and now resides on Lookout Mountain, wrote the book to help families avoid the common pitfalls he observed—and personally experienced—during years of coaching young players.

“This book is exactly what parents need,” says legendary sport psychologist Dr. Bob Rotella, who endorsed the book.“Zeb’s insights will help any parent support the mental side of a young golfer’s journey.”

The book explores:

How to make golf fun and inviting for young beginners

Do’s and don’ts parents often overlook in the early stages

Junior tournament basics and when to get started

Building great practice habits that actually stick

Communicating with your young athlete during successes and setbacks

Patten shares stories from his years coaching junior golfers—some who went on to collegiate and professional careers—as well as lessons shaped by his own development at Baylor and UTC.

“Chattanooga’s junior golf scene shaped who I am,” Patten says. “My hope is that this book helps parents create positive experiences that inspire kids to love the game for life.”

In addition to his golf career, Patten serves as the Commander of the Choo Choo Senior Squadron of Civil Air Patrol, leading emergency services, aerospace education, and community programs throughout the region.

He’s Got a Good Little Swing! is available now in paperback, hardcover, and Kindle editions on Amazon. Bulk orders are available for local golf shops, schools, clubs, academies, and junior programs.