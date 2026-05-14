The IRONMAN 70.3 Chattanooga Triathlon Returns For Its 11th Year Of Racing

The Scenic City will be on display once again as it plays host to the IRONMAN 70.3 Chattanooga triathlon for its 11th year of racing.

On Sunday, May 17, athletes will begin their journey with a 1.4-mile downriver swim in the Tennessee River, benefiting from a fast current before transitioning to a 56-mile bike course through northern Georgia and the historic Chickamauga region.

The race concludes with a 13.1-mile run through downtown Chattanooga, including stretches along the Tennessee Riverwalk.

Due to ongoing construction on the Walnut Street Bridge, the 2026 run course will follow a temporary detour and will not cross the bridge this year.

The Field (By the Numbers)

Total athletes: Over 3,300

Countries represented: 64

U.S. States represented: 45

Age range: 18–79

Top professional triathletes from around the world will compete in Chattanooga as part of the IRONMAN Pro Series, racing for a $40,000 total professional prize purse. The 2026 edition is expected to feature a competitive international field.

Men’s field highlights include athletes such as Sam Long (USA), will look to go back-to-back following his victory at IRONMAN 70.3 Gulf Coast last weekend, along with contenders like Matt Hanson (USA) and Cameron Wurf (AUS) aiming to challenge across the rolling bike and fast run course.

Women’s field highlights include Paula Findlay (CAN) and Jackie Hering (USA), both strong all-around competitors, alongside Grace Alexander (USA), also looking to follow up with back-to-back wins follow her victory at IRONMAN 70.3 Gulf Coast last weekend, and numerous other global talents.

For a full look at the professional field of athletes, visit here.

Event Schedule

Friday, May 15

2 p.m. – 7 p.m. Athlete Check-In – Ross’s Landing

2 p.m. – 7 p.m. IRONMAN Village Open – Ross’s Landing

Saturday, May 16

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Athlete Check-In – Ross’s Landing

9 a.m. – 4 p.m. IRONMAN Village Open – Ross’s Landing

9:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Mandatory Bike Check-In – Ross’s Landing

Sunday, May 17 – Race Day

4:30 a.m. – 6:15 a.m. Transition Area Open – Transition 1 in Ross’s Landing

4:30 a.m. – 6:45 a.m. – Athlete Shuttle Bus from Transition to Swim Start – Picks up at Ross’s Landing

6:50 a.m. – Pro Race Start – 1.4 Miles Upriver from Ross’s Landing

7:03 a.m. – Age Group Rolling Start – 1.4 Miles Upriver from Ross’s Landing

8 a.m. – 4 p.m. IRONMAN Village & Official IRONMAN Store – Ross’s Landing

4 p.m. – Awards Ceremony & 2026 IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship Slot Allocation/Rolldown Ceremony

The IRONMAN Group is the world’s largest operator of participation sports with a portfolio of brands, events, media, partners, merchandise, and digital platforms operating in over 50 countries worldwide.