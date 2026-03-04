Ironman Chattanooga Earns Global Accolades In 2025 Athletes’ Choice Awards

IRONMAN has announced the results of its 2025 Athletes’ Choice Awards, highlighting the top-scoring events in a variety of categories based on athletes’ post-event surveys from all last year’s IRONMAN and IRONMAN 70.3 races across around the globe.

Across all the IRONMAN series events that took place in 2025, the IRONMAN Chattanooga ranked Best Swim Course in North America and 4th Best Swim Course globally marking a major accomplishment.

“We are thrilled that IRONMAN Chattanooga continues to rank among the best IRONMAN events around the world year after year,” said Brian Myrick, Race Director for the IRONMAN Chattanooga. “Athletes who have competed in the Scenic City race know exactly what makes this venue so special. We hope to welcome many more this year to cross the finish line here in our amazing community for years to come.”

The 2026 IRONMAN Chattanooga will offer a point-to-point 2.4-mile swim in the Tennessee River, providing the thousands of spectators who come out to support the event an opportunity to view the entire swim.

Athletes will exit the water at the beautiful Ross’s Landing Park. Once out of the water, athletes will exit transition onto Riverfront Parkway and head south to West Martin Luther King Boulevard and on to US-27. Athletes will then head north through Red Bank and up to Soddy Daisy. Athletes will complete three loops on US-27 before heading back toward Chattanooga.

The bike course offers great views as athletes parallel to the Cumberland Plateau during the ride. Once on the 26.2-mile run, athletes will complete two loops through downtown Chattanooga, the Tennessee Riverwalk, Veterans Bridge, North Shore, and Walnut Street Bridge. The Riverfront Parkway welcomes competitors down the final stretch towards a spectacular finish at Ross’s Landing, surrounded by energizing crowds.

To view the full list of the 2025 Athletes’ Choice Award results, please visit ironman.com/promotions/athletes-choice-2025.

For more information on the IRONMAN brand and global event series, visit www.ironman.com.