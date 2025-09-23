The Annual Ironman Chattanooga Triathlon Returns To The Scenic City This Sunday

Tennessee’s Scenic City will be on display over the weekend, as it plays host to the IRONMAN Chattanooga triathlon for the eleventh year.

Race weekend kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 25 with athlete check-in located at IRONMAN Village at Ross’s Landing. On Sunday, Sept. 28, athletes will tackle a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile ride, and a 26.2-mile run throughout Hamilton County and southeastern Tennessee.

A robust field of top professionals from around the globe, including Sam Lom (USA), Trevor Foley (USA), Cameron Wurf (AUS), Danielle Fautex (FRA), Kyra Meulenberg (NLD), and Olivia Dietzel (USA), among others, will contend for a professional prize purse of $100,000. A full professional start list can be found here. *Subject to change

The 2025 IRONMAN Chattanooga will kick off with a point-to-point 2.4-mile swim in the Tennessee River, offering spectators a great opportunity to watch the entire swim. Athletes will exit the water at the beautiful Ross’s Landing Park.

Once out of the water, athletes will exit transition onto Riverfront Parkway and head south to West Martin Luther King Boulevard and on to US-27. Athletes will then head north through Red Bank and up to Soddy Daisy. Athletes will complete three loops on US-27 before heading back toward Chattanooga.

The new bike course will offer a dedicated lane throughout the entire course, with great views and fresh pavement as athletes parallel to the Cumberland Plateau during the ride. Once on the 26.2-mile run, athletes will complete two loops through downtown Chattanooga, the Tennessee Riverwalk, Veterans Bridge, North Shore, and Walnut Street Bridge.

The Riverfront Parkway welcomes competitors down the final stretch towards a spectacular finish at Ross’s Landing, surrounded by energizing crowds.

Thursday, Sept. 24

12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. – IRONMAN Village Open – Ross’s Landing

Friday, Sept. 25

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. – IRONMAN Village Open – Ross’s Landing

6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. – Opening Ceremony – Ross’s Landing

Saturday, Sept. 26

9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. – IRONMAN Village Open – Ross’s Landing

9:00 a.m. – IRONKIDS Chattanooga Fun Run Race Start – Ross’s Landing

10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. – Athlete Bike Check-In – Ross’s Landing

Sunday, Sept. 28 – Race Day

4:30 a.m. – 6:30 a.m. – Transition Area Open – Ross’s Landing

7:30 a.m. – Age Group Start – Curtain Pole Riverwalk Park

Approx 3:40 p.m. – First finisher expected at the finish line

10:00 p.m. – 12:40 a.m. – Finisher Party – Ross’s Landing

*All times listed are in ET For a full schedule of events visit here.