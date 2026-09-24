IRONMAN Chattanooga Race Returns To The Scenic City This Weekend

IRONMAN Chattanooga returns to the Scenic City this weekend. The 144.6-mile event stands as a globally renowned triathlon, highlighting the exceptional dedication, strength, and resilience of athletes from around the world.

The event welcomes 1,700 registered athletes and has an estimated economic impact of $6 million in Hamilton County. The race and other activities will occur in various locations across Chattanooga and surrounding areas.

Athletes will swim 2.4 miles down the Tennessee River, bike a 116-mile course along US-27, and run 26.2 miles through downtown Chattanooga neighborhoods and the Tennessee Riverwalk to finish at Ross’s Landing.

The point-to-point swim in the Tennessee River will start 2.4 miles upstream of transition. Athletes will enter the water from a dock in a rolling start. Spectators will have a great opportunity to watch the entire swim as they walk along side the swimmers on the Chattanooga Riverwalk.

Athletes will exit the water at the beautiful Ross’s Landing Park. You can expect a fast swim split, as all but the final stretch between the red turn buoy and Ross’s Landing Park is with the current. Water temperatures in the mid 70’s will make wetsuits a race-time decision, so be prepared for both.

Once out of the water, athletes will exit transition on Riverfront Parkway and head south to Martin Luther King Boulevard and on to US-27. Athletes will then head north through Red Bank and up to Soddy Daisy. Athletes will complete three loops on US-27 before heading back toward Chattanooga.

The new bike course will offer a dedicated lane throughout the entire course, with great views and fresh pavement as athletes parallel the Cumberland Plateau during the ride.

Athletes will have a chance to see the Scenic City as they complete two loops through downtown Chattanooga, The Tennessee Riverwalk, Veterans Bridge, North Shore, and the beautiful Riverfront Parkway. The final stretch will bring athletes down Riverfront Parkway towards a spectacular finish at Ross's Landing along the Tennessee River.

EVENT SCHEDULE:

Thursday, Sept. 24

12 p.m. – 5 p.m. IRONMAN Village/Athlete check-in

Friday, Sept. 25

9 a.m. – 5 p.m. IRONMAN Village/Athlete check-in

Saturday, Sept. 26

8 a.m. IRONMAN Shake Out Run start

9 a.m. IRONKIDS Chattanooga Fun Run start

9 a.m. – 3 p.m. IRONMAN Village

2 p.m. Opening Ceremony

Sunday, Sept. 27

7:30 a.m. 2026 IRONMAN Chattanooga race start

10 a.m. – 7 p.m. IRONMAN Village

Monday, Sept. 28

7 a.m. – 12 p.m. IRONMAN Village

9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Celebration Breakfast

9:30 a.m. Awards Ceremony

6 p.m. Volunteer Appreciation Dinner

View the full schedule here.