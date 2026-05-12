It's Going To Be A "Summer Of Soccer" With The Chattanooga Football Club

The Chattanooga Football Club is teaming up with the City of Chattanooga and Outdoor Chattanooga to present "CFC Summer of Soccer", a series of events and activities for the community throughout June and July.

The series will officially kick off on Saturday, June 6 with a match against Red Bull New York II at 7:00 p.m. at Finley Stadium for Margaritaville Night and a 5K Fun Run in partnership with Chattanooga Track Club.

Margaritaville will have vacation giveaways on offer for fans in attendance on an evening of celebration of the late, great Jimmy Buffet. The 5K Fun Run will celebrate the city's vibrant running community with a run from Finley Stadium to Erlanger Park and back before the match. All participants will get a ticket for just $6.06 plus tax.

The club will celebrate Girls and Women in Sports Night on Friday, June 12 at 6:00 p.m. ET at Finley Stadium as CFC Women hosts 865 Alliance. The evening will be a celebration of women's teams from all sports from across the region as the club looks to break the Women's Premier Soccer League (WPSL) attendance record.

The following day the club will host the inaugural CFC Sidewalk Sale and Fan Fun Day at its new headquarters. The time for the event will be announced at a later date.

The club will welcome the Chattanooga Zoo at its match on Saturday, June 27 at 7:00 p.m. ET against Chicago Fire II at Finley Stadium. There will be a pre-match coin clip experience with an alpaca, while there will also be a pop-up zoo in the Kids' Zone behind the Food City Grass Hill.

Following the match, the club will host one of two Dance Parties on the Pitch beginning with a Yacht Rock-theme. Approximately 10 minutes after the match concludes, fans will have the opportunity to dance on the pitch with soccer-themed beach balls.

The club will then head to the brand new Erlanger Park, home of the Chattanooga Lookouts, for a special match on July 4th with a post-match fireworks show planned. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, May 14 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

After the July 4th match at Erlanger Park, the second Dance Party on the Pitch, featuring a Fiesta and Salsa theme, will take place at the conclusion of the match on Saturday, July 18 at 7:00 p.m. ET against Orlando City B at Finley Stadium. The Creative Discovery Museum will also be at Finley Stadium to bring some fun and interactive games for kids.

The "CFC Summer of Soccer" will conclude with Ride Your Bike Night for the match on Saturday, July 25 at 7:00 p.m. ET against Philadelphia Union II at Finley Stadium. Fans can donate bicycles to White Oak Bicycle Co-Op, who will be on-site at the match.

All fans who either donate a bicycle or bike to the match will be able to purchase a ticket for just $7.25 plus tax. Velo Coffee will be the first official meeting point with more to be announced on the club's platforms. There will be a complimentary bike valet on Reggie White Boulevard in between the stadium and First Horizon Pavilion.

Bike Walk Chattanooga will be waving its $1 release fee for bicycles and scooters around Chattanooga during the match that evening. Reflection Riding will also be bringing some special critters to the Kids Zone behind the Food City Grass Hill that evening.

For families with children from ages U8-U18, CFC Youth will also be hosting summer camps from June 1-4, June 22-25 and July 20-23. More information can be found at CFCYouthSoccer.com.

In addition, the club will also be hosting official watch parties for both USA and Spain national team matches during the FIFA World Cup 2026™ at various locations across the city.