Late Cohen Goal Salvages Two Points For Chattanooga FC In 4-4 Thriller

Chattanooga FC drew 4-4 with Atlanta United 2 and won the resulting shootout for the extra point at the Turner Soccer Complex in Athens, Georgia on Saturday evening.

Half-time substitute Yuval Cohen scored the equalizer with the very last kick in regulation time to secure the draw and send the match to penalties and ultimately leapfrog Atlanta by one point in the Eastern Conference standings.

Both teams converted each of the first five spot-kicks. Eldin Jakupović, who made seven saves in regulation time, made a decisive stop on Atlanta's sixth penalty before Anthony Sorenson scored the winning spot-kick to rescue another point for the Boys in Blue.

CFC jumped out in front with a 3-0 lead thanks to a first-half brace scored by Alex Krehl, who joined Atlanta United 2 striker Arif Kovac for the league lead with nine goals on the season, and a goal early in the second half from Tate Robertson. Krehl has now scored in a club-record five consecutive MLS NEXT Pro matches.

However, Atlanta scored four unanswered goals within a 20-minute spell, and appeared to be en route to complete the improbable comeback until Cohen struck in the fifth minute of stoppage time for the teams to share the spoils and CFC to return home with the extra point.

Chattanooga FC will now prepare to travel to face NYCFC II on June 21 at 7:00 p.m. The Boys in Blue will be back in action to close out the month at Finley Stadium against Chicago Fire FC II on June 27, with kick-off set for 7:00 p.m. ET. The club will welcome the Chattanooga Zoo and host its first-ever post-match dance party on the pitch.