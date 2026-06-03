Late Palya Goal Helps Chattanooga FC Rescue Draw Against Tennessee Tempo FC

Chattanooga FC came from behind to rescue a point against Tennessee Tempo FC in a 1-1 draw and go top of the WPSL Southeast Conference on Tuesday evening.

Claire Palya scored her first goal of the season in what was a physical contest in suburban Nashville.

After an intense but goalless first half, Tempo took the lead just three minutes into the second half, scoring from a corner kick.

Chattanooga piled on offensive pressure, creating several significant chances, but Head Coach Majo Harispuru's side had to remain patient.

The breakthrough finally came in the 81st minute when CFC scored from a set piece of its own. Center-back Palya leapt the highest and headed in Kei Yoneda's pinpoint accurate free-kick into the corner of the net.

The result sees CFC jump to the top of the Southeast Conference in the early stages of the season.

Chattanooga FC prepares to host Georgia Impact for its home opener on Sunday, June 7, with kickoff scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET at Finley Stadium. Tickets are on sale now at CFCTIX.com.