Late Robertson Penalty Secures Crucial Victory For Chattanooga FC

Chattanooga FC defeated Carolina Core FC 1-0 in the latest edition of the Battle of the Independents thanks to a late penalty kick converted by Tate Robertson.

New signing Anthony Garcia drew a penalty kick in the dying minutes of the match, which saw Core center-back Ibrahim Covi sent off for the second consecutive Battle of the Independents. Robertson made no mistake from the resulting spot-kick and secured a crucial three points for the Boys in Blue.

CFC has won both matches against Carolina Core at Truist Point this season and now possess the better overall head-to-head record (3W-2L-0D) between the two sides.

Chances were few and far between during the first half. Former CFC winger Jesus Ibarra hit the post with an attempted cross early on before CFC keeper Eldin Jakupović made a crucial kick-save from a close-range shot from Carolina Core's Anthony Sumo Jr. CFC's best chance in the opening half came in the 18th minute from Tate Robertson, who attempted a blistering long-range shot from over 30 yards that forced Core keeper Alex Sutton to tip over for a corner kick.

Head Coach Chris Nugent made the maximum amount of five substitutions in the second half and the changes had the desired impact as CFC saw out a pivotal result in the Eastern Conference.

Up next

CFC will return home to Finley Stadium on next Saturday, August 23 to host Huntsville City FC with kick-off scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. Tickets are on sale here.