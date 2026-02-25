Majo Harispuru Promoted To Head Coach Of Chattanooga FC Women's Team

The Chattanooga Football Club is pleased to announce the appointment of Majo Harispuru as the new head coach of Chattanooga FC Women.

Harispuru takes over from club legend Juan Hernandez, who, alongside Associate Head Coach Maryn Beutler, led the program to its most successful season to date, becoming WPSL South Region champions and reaching the national semi-finals.

Harispuru was the assistant coach for the team last season and will be at the helm for the 2026 season.

Hernandez will continue in his role as Senior Girls Program Director for CFC Youth, while Beutler will return with CFCW as the Individual Development Coach.

"Juan led an exceptional 2025 campaign for Chattanooga FC Women, and the success we achieved was a reflection of a true collective effort-athletes, staff and everyone behind the scenes," said Chattanooga FC Sporting Director Sebastian Giraldo. "It was a historic year for our women and we are grateful for the commitment and belief that defined this group. Juan's return to lead our senior girls pathway brings important continuity and ensures that the standards and ambition we established in 2025 extends across our entire girls and women's pathway.

"Majo played an integral role in the success of our 2025 season, and her influence extended well beyond her title. She built strong relationships with our athletes, drove daily standards and consistently modeled the professionalism we expect within our environment. Majo also brings the unique perspective of elite performance with her experience playing on Mexico youth national teams."

Hernandez shared his thoughts on last season and aims to continue building Chattanooga's girls and women's pathway.

“I am extremely proud of the season we had and the progress made in 2025," said Hernandez. "Over the last couple years, my goal has always been to leave the program in a better place, and I believe that goal was accomplished. The memories from that season will remain with me for a long time. The timing felt right to pass the baton to Majo to continue building on the strong foundation established last season. As Senior Girls Program Director for CFC Youth, Majo has my full support, and I will continue to do everything possible to strengthen the pathway from our academy to our WPSL team.”

Harispuru expressed her excitement upon becoming CFC Women Head Coach.

"I'm honored and excited to step into the head coach role for CFCW," said Harispuru. "Last year was incredible, the staff, players and club gave their all and raised the level of what's possible when a community comes together. I am eager to build on that momentum, push our standards even higher and continue to create opportunities, resources and pathways for women's soccer and girls who dream of playing. Thank you to our supporters, I'm ready to keep pushing the program forward. ¡Vamos CFC!"

Harispuru will be joined by Assistant Coach Micah Varner, Assistant Coach Emanuele Cocuzza, Goalkeeping Coach JD Myers, IDP Coach Maryn Beutler and Team Operations Manager Ashleigh Renko.

Chattanooga FC Women will return to WPSL action in the summer of 2026. The South Region champions will compete in the Southeast Conference alongside 865 Alliance (Knoxville, Tenn.), Atlanta Fire United (Atlanta, Ga.), Decatur FC (Atlanta, Ga.), Georgia Impact (Atlanta, Ga.), Nashville Rhythm F.C. (Nashville, Tenn.), TN Tempo FC (Nashville, Tenn.) and UFA Gunners (Atlanta, Ga.).