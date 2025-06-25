McDermott Hat-Trick Propels CFC Women To Victory At Atlanta Fire United

Chattanooga FC Women forward Reese McDermott shot to the top of the goalscorers' list in the WPSL Southeast Conference - Peachtree Division after scoring a first-half hat-trick at Atlanta Fire United to lead her team to an emphatic 5-1 victory on Tuesday evening.

McDermott now leads the individual goalscoring list in the division with eight goals in seven matches played, surpassing Decatur FC's Maggie Wadsworth (6) in the process.

The Colorado School of Mines graduate propelled CFC to a dominant 4-1 half-time lead at Pinecrest Academy Field in Cumming, Georgia to ultimately see the team complete the season double over their opponents.

Chattanooga native and former GPS star Kennedy Ball continued her strong campaign by adding a fourth of the season to her account in the first half in Georgia.

Annick Lolita Manga Zouma put the cherry on top with a goal in the second half to bring the result beyond any doubt and to give the club serious momentum heading into the WPSL National Match of the Week at Decatur FC on Friday evening.

Chattanooga closes out the WPSL regular season on Friday, June 27th with a mouthwatering clash at Peachtree Division champions Decatur FC at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Athlete of the Match: Reese McDermott

Box Score

Atlanta Fire United (1W-6L-1D, 4 pts.) - Chattanooga FC Women (5W-1L-1D, 16 pts.)

Pinecrest Academy Stadium Field | Cumming, Ga.

Final Score:

AFU: 1

CFC: 5

Line-ups:

AFU starters: Emily Dorfman, Ella Parker, Caroline Dewey, Libby Fisher, Emma Pethel, Abigail Kilman, Ansley Caldwell, Alexia Watts, Sophia Martelli, Danielle Lewin, Taylor Lewin

Substitutes: Savannah Sabo, Emma Perkins, Gabriella Plaia, Grace Havard, Grace Tyrell, Jillian Kluth, Kaitlin Cook, Madelyn Allen, Taylor Youmans

CFC starters: Kyleigh Hall, Kaylie Smith, Kei Yoneda, Abbey Marak, Bella Valentine, Mae Hunt, Hannah Tillett, Kennedy Ball, EG Dillard, Reese McDermott, Annalisa Vincent

Substitutes: Maddie Smith, Billie Jean Davies, Ella Attaway, Hannah Helms, Ryleigh Ramey, Tori Soutuyo, Regina Campa, Brady Livingston, Annick Lolita Manga Zouma